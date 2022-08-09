Support Local Journalism


Medal is struck in 99.9 percent fine silver.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Air Force One Ounce Silver Medal on August 16 at noon EDT. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

