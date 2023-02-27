Support Local Journalism


Approval allows for the delivery of visual data management to enhance safety and improve decision-making for operators

TUCSON, Ariz, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Universal Avionics (UA) has obtained Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization of the first Aperture™ visual data management solution as it initiates serial production for a major avionics OEM and is seeing strong interest from aircraft manufacturers and operators. The authorization clears the way for initial delivery of the system for enhancing safety and improving decision-making for flight crews and mission specialists.


