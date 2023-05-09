Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin, guarantees the best FX rates for cross-border payments.

 By Digital Currency Monetary Authority

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced banks and fintech companies now have access to the guaranteed best FX rates for transacting cross-border payments through its money servicing platform, Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin.

Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin, symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity regulated by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) and can transact in any legal tender settlement currency.


