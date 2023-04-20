Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that Universities Space Research Association announces the passing of Alexander J. Dessler, the second President of USRA from 1976-1981, and Chair of the Council of Institutions in 1975-1976. Professor Dessler passed away on April 9, 2023 at his home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 94.


