Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The University of Washington continues its longstanding relationship with AstroTurf, installing a high-tech Diamond Series field at Husky Ballpark. The field is ready to go after a successful installation by Coast To Coast Turf.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Washington (UW) continues its longstanding relationship with AstroTurf®, installing a high-tech Diamond Series field at Husky Ballpark. The field is ready to go after a successful installation by Coast To Coast Turf, giving the Huskies plenty of time to train on the new playing surface and get used to the improvements in safety, durability, and playability before the 2023 season begins.


Tags