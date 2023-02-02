Support Local Journalism


Upwardli's inclusive credit builder product accelerates millions of credit invisible consumers into the financial mainstream

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upwardli, a financial technology company offering credit building products for consumers new to credit, announced a $2 million Series Seed funding round led by Dundee Venture Capital, with participation from Techstars, J4 Ventures, Cascade Seed Fund, Avesta Fund, Temerity Capital Partners, Service Provider Capital, and notable angel investors.


