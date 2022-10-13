Lab technician holding a Monkeypox specimen for testing.

 By US BioTek Laboratories

Getting patients' results in 24 hours to help stop the spread of the Monkeypox Virus.

SHORELINE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories announced today it is now offering Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing. Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing utilizes a lesion swap specimen and uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing to detect Monkeypox, as recommended by the CDC.

