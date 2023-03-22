Are Mycotoxins from molds making you sick? With a simple urine test you can better understand your toxic burden and how it is impacting your body on a mitochondrial level.

Are Mycotoxins from molds making you sick? With a simple urine test you can better understand your toxic burden and how it is impacting your body on a mitochondrial level.

 By US BioTek Laboratories

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To provide patients a clear picture of their toxic burden & how it's impacting their health

SHORELINE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories announces today that it is launching Mycotoxin testing. Mycotoxins are toxins released by thousands of mold species. The new testing evaluates 16 of the most common pathogenic mycotoxins providing insights into the potential toxic mold burden of patients.


Tags