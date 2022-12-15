Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Vietnam War era Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a discussion about financial compensation with attorneys who know what they are talking about. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars. 

The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the USA, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients, and they make no obligation house calls for potential clients to get specific about how the compensation process for this rare cancer works, and they will evaluate what a person like this might receive in terms of a settlement. In addition to shipboard exposure to asbestos while at sea-there is a very good chance a Vietnam War era Navy Veteran with mesothelioma also had asbestos exposure at a shipyard in the Philippines, in Hawaii, California or Washington State as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com


