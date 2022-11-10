Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just learned he has mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please make his financial compensation a top priority and call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience representing Navy Veterans or Veterans who now have developed mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by asbestos exposure.

"Financial compensation for a Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss. In addition, The Gori Law Firm offers their clients who are veterans assistance with possible VA benefits-if the person now has mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer. If you or your loved one is a Veteran and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are confident you will be glad you did." https://GoriLaw.Com


