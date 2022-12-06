Support Local Journalism


USA Today Sports Media Group selects Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution to write and deliver optimized sports articles and sports-betting content at scale to it's 53 million readers, capitalizing on the explosive growth of the sports-betting industry, which is set to eclipse $7 billion in revenue by 2025.

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Skrive, a leader in the production and delivery of sports articles, graphics, and animations for sports, gaming, and media companies, announced today that USA TODAY Sports Media Group is using its AI-based Fan Engagement Solution to expand its written coverage of sports betting and sports leagues, teams, and players across digital platforms/channels.


