USAFacts provides a data-driven portrait of the American population, US governments’ finances, and governments’ impact on society. We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative without a political agenda. We provide vital spending, revenue, demo...

USAFacts provides a data-driven portrait of the American population, US governments’ finances, and governments’ impact on society. We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative without a political agenda. We provide vital spending, revenue, demographic, and performance information as a free public service and are committed to maintaining and expanding our available data in the future. (PRNewsfoto/USAFacts)

 By USAFacts

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Interactive Election Map Details Statewide and Community Candidates; "America's Midterm Map" Reveals Individual Districts' Progress on Air Quality, Crime, Education, Income and Home Prices Since 2010

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, the nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government metrics, today announced the launch of "America's Midterm Map." Fueled by census data, this visualization aims to make 2022 midterm voters into the most informed voters in history.

Tags