Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


2023 report highlights the instances of long COVID, a reduction in violent crime, the second-lowest population growth in history, and the rising number of immigrants turned away or apprehended.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, the nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government metrics, today released its fourth annual State of the Union in Numbers report. Unveiled ahead of the February 7 State of the Union, the report features data from more than 70 government sources and presents engaging visuals and statistics to help educate the public on the topics likely to be addressed in President Joe Biden's speech.


Tags