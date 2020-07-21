SEATTLE, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usermind, the creator of Experience Orchestration (XO), and MarketStar, a pioneer in customer engagement and outsourced growth solutions, today announced a partnership to help customer success organizations deliver better outcomes through orchestrated customer journeys.
The combination of MarketStar's strategy & design and technology implementation experience and Usermind's industry-leading XO Platform will enable companies to not only improve customer experience but also to drive growth and reduce costs.
"Our partnership with Usermind will equip MarketStar with a cutting-edge orchestration platform that will advance MarketStar's ability to transform how we engage our client's customers and accelerate our ability to deliver growth and value to our clients," said Keith Titus, MarketStar President and CEO.
Customer success is a collection of the activities related to helping a customer achieve their business goals through the effective use of a company's products or solutions. And while most companies provide dedicated channels and self-directed support resources to help their customers, few have fully aligned their business and technology to provide seamless customer success journeys that help grow recurring revenue.
Usermind's XO Platform was recently named a Leader and received the highest score in the Current Offering category in the Forrester Wave ™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020 report. With Usermind, enterprises can monitor key customer journeys such as onboarding, renewals, and support resolution in real-time and proactively intervene if something goes wrong.
"As all companies become subscription companies, the need to grow and retain existing customers is more critical than ever. Central to this is a heightened focus on delivering customer journeys that are good for the customer and for the business," said Michel Feaster, CEO and Co-Founder of Usermind. "The combination of Usermind's XO Platform and MarketStar's deep expertise in engaging with customers in a growth-oriented way, provides a truly transformative customer success solution for SaaS companies."
ABOUT USERMIND
Usermind, the leader in Experience Orchestration (XO), is changing the way enterprises use what they know about customers to actively shape experiences in real-time. With Usermind's XO Platform, enterprises can monitor customers and orchestrate 1:1 experiences across channels, systems and teams. By putting the power to monitor, activate and optimize experiences in the hands of the business, Usermind enables enterprises to transform how they interact with customers and create customer relationships that are happier, more loyal and more profitable. To learn more, visit usermind.com
ABOUT MARKETSTAR
Through innovative customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has more than 1,200 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.marketstar.com.