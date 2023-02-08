Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

 By Universities Space Research Association

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association's Dr. Joan Schmelz has been elected Fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS), joining a distinguished group of professional astronomers and astronomy educators. This year, the AAS is honoring 22 members for extraordinary achievement and service by naming them AAS Fellows.

Dr. Schmelz was honored "For her significant record of service and leadership within the AAS including Vice President of the AAS, chair of the Committee on the Status of Women in Astronomy, and editor of the AASWOMEN newsletter and STATUS magazine; for her work as an advocate, fighting sexual harassment in astronomy and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM."


Tags