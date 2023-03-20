Kopius Logo

Rebrand to Kopius Launches New Full Service Dual Shore Digital Transformation Partner to Commercial and Public Sector Clients

SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Kopius, a dual shore digital solutions business co-located in Seattle and Buenos Aires. Kopius has been formed through the combination of Valence, a Seattle-based digital consulting firm, and the Latin American division of MajorKey, a Chicago-based technology services business. Both companies are part of The Acacia Group, specialist investors in digital transformation companies. Acacia is backing the formation of Kopius to service rapidly growing client demand for the exceptional dual shore digital consulting and delivery teams the combined business offers. MajorKey's U.S. business will remain focused on the Identity and Access Management market. 


