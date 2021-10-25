Vasudevan Sundarababu Joins Pactera EDGE to Lead Its Global Digital Engineering Practice By Pactera EDGE Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vasudevan Sundarababu Joins Pactera EDGE to Lead Its Global Digital Engineering Practice By Pactera EDGE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today the appointment of Vasudevan Sundarababu as a Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Engineering. Sundarababu, who has over 25-years of IT industry experience, most recently served as Global Head of Cloud Data Platforms for Capgemini Financial Services. He was previously Chief Technology Officer of CSS Corp.In his new role, Sundarababu will lead Pactera EDGE's global digital engineering practice, where he will be responsible for the identification and design of new products and solutions, the development of technology strategies and capabilities, and the inception of programs to bring these opportunities to Pactera EDGE's clients. Additionally, he will provide support to the sales team for client proposals and solutions."Engineering plays a critical role in our strategic focus of implementing Data, Intelligence, and Experience solutions that foster new levels of performance for our clients," said Venkat Rangapuram, Pactera EDGE's CEO. "Vasudevan brings us technical expertise spanning the areas of Data Science, Machine Learning, Digital, and Cloud. We look forward to him leading the team that will define the next wave of digital business capabilities to help drive our company's continued reputation, relevance, and growth in the global technology industry." Pactera EDGE works with top Fortune 500 clients delivering an array of digital, engineering, and globalization services on an enterprise scale."This is an incredible opportunity to capitalize on the latest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to engineer next-generation human-centric business solutions that are going have a major impact on global business going forward," said Vasudevan Sundarababu. "It's a terrific time to be joining a fast-growing company like Pactera EDGE and I can't wait to get started."Sundarababu has an Executive MBA and a Masters in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, and Executive Certifications from Kellogg's and Wharton Schools of Management. He will lead Pactera EDGE's Digital Engineering Practice from their offices in New York.To learn more about Pactera EDGE and its services visit: https://www.pacteraedge.comFor media inquiries contact: lynn@maracaibomedia.com About Pactera EDGEPactera EDGE With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & HospitalityPress Contact: Lynn Munroe, 845-548-1211, https://www.pacteraedge.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vasudevan-sundarababu-joins-pactera-edge-to-lead-its-global-digital-engineering-practice-301407232.htmlSOURCE Pactera EDGE 