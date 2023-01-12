Support Local Journalism


NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., MUKILTEO, Wash. and WESTBORO, Miss., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies for edge and cloud, and Trilogy Networks, provider of a revolutionary Edge Delivery Platform, today announced their end-to-end precision agriculture solution is now generally available. Trilogy Networks gives enterprises a new way to collect, compute, transport and protect data at the edge to improve operational efficiency and lower costs, while Veea provides a unified computing and communications fabric that enables any cloud to any endpoint and device at the edge.


