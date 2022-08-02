...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin on Tuesday and
again on Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will
cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Velocia Secures $2.5 Million from WindSail Capital to Accelerate Growth of its Mobility Rewards Platform
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Velocia, a Toronto-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for a mobility rewards platform, has raised $2.5 million in growth capital from WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with WindSail Capital for this next stage of our company's journey. With WindSail beside us, Velocia is well-positioned to grow and provide transit agencies, DOTs and mobility service providers with a rewards platform that drives ridership and customer engagement," said David Winterstein, CEO of Velocia.
Velocia has been operating in Miami-Dade County, working with transit and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) partners since 2019. Last year, Velocia started a new partnership with Bytemark, a leading payment and fare software provider, to support the Transit Go Rewards platform with the Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro.
"Velocia has provided the perfect rewards partner to complement our Bytemark Bridge™ mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform," said Greg Valyer, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Bytemark. "We are excited about expanding our successful program in Seattle and offering Rewards that both support the return of ridership and promote multi-modal behaviours to our clients across the US and Canada."
WindSail Capital Group joins existing investors, including Toyota Tsusho Canada and Techstars Ventures Fund.
"David and the team at Velocia have a tremendous vision to support transit agencies and drive adoption for its mobility rewards solution throughout North America," said Matthew O'Rourke, Principal at WindSail Capital Group. "Given the current economic and transportation climate, we see a clear value proposition for transit agencies, mobility providers and their riders. We are incredibly excited to partner with Velocia to help support its growth."
About Velocia: Velocia is a SaaS mobility rewards platform designed to incentivize and reward people for their daily commutes. Velocia uses rewards to encourage people to get out of single-occupant vehicles and into any other form of transit – both public and MaaS – with a mission to improve the way people get around in their cities. Velocia has experience working with public transit agencies, MaaS operators and municipalities.
About WindSail Capital Group: WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early-stage commercial businesses advancing energy innovation and sustainability. WindSail's unique approach offers companies creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. For more information, please visit www.windsailcapital.com