Velotric Packer 1 and Velotric Go 1 offer unmatched performance in the format of lighter bikes with longer range and superior cargo capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Velotric, established manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, launched direct sales of two new bikes—the Velotric Packer 1, a heavy-duty cargo e-bike and the Velotric Go 1, a compact utility e-bike. Designed to meet the needs of urban dwellers seeking versatile, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation options, these bikes set out to redefine the way people run errands and embark on short-range adventure thanks to their substantial payload and cargo load capacities. Velotric Packer 1 and Velotric Go 1 are priced at $1,999 USD and $1,799 USD respectively on the brand's website.


