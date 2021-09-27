Ventec Life Systems and Parachute Health Announce Digital Partnership By Ventec Life Systems, Inc. Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventec Life Systems, a global medical device company focused on redefining respiratory care technologies for patients and caregivers announced today that Parachute Health's ePrescribing platform now supports the VOCSN group of ventilators.The VOCSN ventilator can combine up to 5 traditional standalone respiratory devices into 1 single 18 lb. portable unit."Streamlining care for patients is at the heart of Ventec Life Systems, and we are proud to support innovative technology such as the Parachute Platform to provide greater access to the benefits of integrated respiratory care provided through the VOCSN group of ventilators," said Jim Alwan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventec Life Systems. "And with the addition of our V+Pro ventilator to our product portfolio, billable under reimbursement codes E0465 and E0466, providers have access to alternative respiratory products which they have not had before." The flagship VOCSN ventilator combines five traditional standalone respiratory devices (ventilator, oxygen, cough, suction, and nebulizer) into one single, 18 lb. portable device. In addition, VOCSN is the only device in the United States that qualifies for reimbursement under HCPCS code E0467 as a multi-function ventilator.Likewise, the Parachute Platform improves business outcomes for care providers, and it maintains a simple way to order medical equipment and supplies. It streamlines all elements of the ordering process for healthcare companies and physicians including eSignatures, billing codes, patient eligibility, and chart notes."Making the VOCSN family of ventilators available on the ePrescribing Parachute Platform makes it much easier for our customers to manage prescriptions, orders, and reimbursement. Ultimately, that means less time spent on paperwork and more time spent supporting our patients," added Mr. Alwan. Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges across all spectrums of patient care. For more information, please visit venteclife.com.Parachute Health is a secure and innovative platform where healthcare providers and insurance plans coordinate care, helping patients get the treatment they need when they need it. It streamlines all elements of the ordering process for healthcare companies and physicians including eSignatures, billing codes, patient eligibility, and chart notes."Making the VOCSN family of ventilators available on the ePrescribing Parachute Platform makes it much easier for our customers to manage prescriptions, orders, and reimbursement. Ultimately, that means less time spent on paperwork and more time spent supporting our patients," added Mr. Alwan. Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges across all spectrums of patient care. For more information, please visit venteclife.com.Parachute Health is a secure and innovative platform where healthcare providers and insurance plans coordinate care, helping patients get the treatment they need when they need it. The Parachute Health Platform empowers care teams to order medical equipment and services for their patients with real-time visibility into available suppliers, documentation requirements, and order status updates. Parachute Health works with more than 20,000 healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.parachutehealth.com.Company Contact: elaskey@venteclife.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventec-life-systems-and-parachute-health-announce-digital-partnership-301385955.htmlSOURCE Ventec Life Systems, Inc.  