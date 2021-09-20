Ventec Life Systems Receives Reimbursement Verification for V+Pro Ventilator By Ventec Life Systems, Inc. Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ventec Life Systems V+Pro Ventilator: An 18 lb. critical care portable ventilator that provides invasive, noninvasive, and mouthpiece ventilation and is approved for use in hospitals, care institutions, for transport, and home environments. By Ventec Life Systems, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventec Life Systems, a global medical device company focused on redefining respiratory care technologies for patients and caregivers announced today that the standalone V+Pro ventilator was added to the Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding (PDAC) Product Classification List (PCL) under the Health Care Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) as reimbursable under codes E0465 or E0466.PDAC Classifies Ventec Life Systems V+Pro Ventilator as HCPCS Codes EO465/EO466 "Providing a family of products for patients and their caregivers is an essential element of Ventec Life System's operational objectives especially when ventilator demand is at the forefront due to the COVID-19 Delta variant," said Jim Alwan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventec Life Systems. "And with the addition of our V+Pro ventilator to our product portfolio, providers now have access to alternative respiratory products which they have not had before."The V+Pro ventilator provides invasive, non-invasive, and mouthpiece ventilation, and is a critical care ventilator approved for use in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home care for adult and pediatric patients greater than 5 kilograms. The V+Pro ventilator is coded and billed as E0465 or E0466, depending on how the device is being used. With the added feature of High Flow Therapy (HFT), an especially important adjunct to COVID care, its place in all care environments provides prescribers and suppliers a welcome and robust alternative."Despite high V+Pro demand, suppliers sought assurances regarding the proper billing codes for the V+Pro ventilator. As a result, we worked through the PDAC's straightforward and streamlined verification process to seek official verification of reimbursement and we are very grateful for the PDAC's expeditious decision," said Erika Laskey, Ventec's Chief Commercial Officer. "Because of our experience delivering ventilators on time and on budget for the United States Strategic National Ventilator Stockpile, our supply chain for ventilator delivery, including the V+Pro product, remains robust and fluid," she added. Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges across all spectrums of patient care. For more information, please visit venteclife.com. As a result, we worked through the PDAC's straightforward and streamlined verification process to seek official verification of reimbursement and we are very grateful for the PDAC's expeditious decision," said Erika Laskey, Ventec's Chief Commercial Officer. "Because of our experience delivering ventilators on time and on budget for the United States Strategic National Ventilator Stockpile, our supply chain for ventilator delivery, including the V+Pro product, remains robust and fluid," she added. Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges across all spectrums of patient care. For more information, please visit venteclife.com. For Durable Medical Equipment Coding System information (DMECS) please visit https://www4.palmettogba.com/pdac_dmecs/initProductClassificationResults.do.Company Contact: elaskey@venteclife.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventec-life-systems-receives-reimbursement-verification-for-vpro-ventilator-301380756.htmlSOURCE Ventec Life Systems, Inc. 