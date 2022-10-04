Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With weakened VC fundraising on the horizon, Preqin releases new features to its Company Intelligence solution to aid investment teams  

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insight, has announced a significant update to its Company Intelligence solution – the latest product in its private markets data offering, launched in April 2022. The release of an upgraded deal database includes an enhanced deal: search, history tables, and new buyout profiles. Customers now have a complete view of the private capital lifecycle with interconnected company, fund, and performance data, increasing their ability to make investment decisions with confidence. 

Tags