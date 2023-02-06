Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Program provides unrestricted monetary support for organizations whose work benefits historically underserved communities within Washington State

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verity Credit Union, a $735 million asset financial institution in Seattle that focuses on socially responsible banking, announced today the recipients of its Fall 2022 Microgrant application pool. Launched in 2017, Verity's Microgrant Program demonstrates its commitment to supporting underserved communities by inviting organizations and nonprofits to apply to receive these funds. The program aims to help organizations with limited access to traditional funding due to organizational size, age, or tax-exemption status.


Tags