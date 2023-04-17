Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verity Credit Union, an $859 million asset financial institution in Seattle that focuses on socially-responsible, community-rooted banking, announced today it was awarded a more than $2.4 million grant through the Equitable Recovery Program (ERP), established to support low- or moderate-income communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.


