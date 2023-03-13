Support Local Journalism


Leveraging an alternative scoring model for specific loans, Verity furthers its mission to provide fairer lending practices and increase opportunity for all to prosper financially

SEATTLE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verity Credit Union, a $735 million asset financial institution in Seattle that focuses on socially responsible banking, announced today its partnership with Zest AI, the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights. The partnership will provide a new process for approving credit cards, personal loans, lines of credit, and auto loans, using around 300 data points to assess credit risk, as opposed to one credit score.


