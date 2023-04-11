(PRNewsfoto/Verkada)

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada)

 By Verkada

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced today it is continuing its expansion with the opening of its newest office location in Seattle. Verkada's Seattle team joins the company's 1,500 employees and 14 global offices in its mission to protect people and property. 


Tags