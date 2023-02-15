MISA members have integrated their products and services with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats. By joining MISA, Versasec looks to advance global collaboration in multi-factor credential management and expand the Versasec integration portfolio in close proximity to Microsoft and partners.
STOCKHOLM, Feb.15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versasec, a global leader in credential management, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a global ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers. MISA members have integrated their products and services with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats. By joining MISA, Versasec looks to advance global collaboration in multi-factor credential management and expand the Versasec integration portfolio in close proximity to Microsoft and partners. "I am very excited about joining MISA. Microsoft not only supplies the world with robust and secure enterprise digital platforms, but also encourages and empowers the development of the whole cyber security ecosystem," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec founder and CEO. Versasec orchestrates multi-factor authentication (MFA) credentials with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), part of Microsoft Entra. The solution allows organizations to quickly deploy an Azure AD integrated identity and access management solution, on-prem or in the cloud, increasing usability and protection against phishing and man-in-the-middle (MIM) attacks. With Versasec credential orchestration, organizations can be up and running in just hours, ready to issue MFA credentials (smart cards, USB tokens, VSC and WHfB), integrating all the necessary elements, from directories, PKIs, HSMs, printers and more. The Versasec integration with Azure AD and Microsoft Active Directory simplifies the connection to user data to perform credential lifecycle management tasks, for both, on-prem and cloud-based systems. For self-service tasks, Versasec connects to Azure AD for user identity verification. Versasec ensures the credential is always in the required state, managed in accordance with internal security policy, and that all systems are aware of its state. Versasec managed credentials can be used for numerous use cases, including Azure AD certificate based authentication, considered one of the highest levels of secure authentication. Our mutual customers enjoy the best possible protection against account phishing. Organizations will drastically increase their protection against phishing and MIM attacks while improving usability. "Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees' identities, applications, infrastructure, end endpoints are always secure. We've invested in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to provide customers with more options that meet their unique security requirements," stated Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. Versasec is a long-time Microsoft partner, delivering product integrations with Microsoft Active Directory, Azure AD, Microsoft ADCS, Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL, and Windows Hello for Business. The integrations streamline automation and orchestration for an optimal credential lifecycle management.