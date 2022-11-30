Support Local Journalism


Unparalleled Whole Machine IoT and Telematics Deliver Preeminent Off-Highway Monitoring, Management, and Diagnostics Solution

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recently announced collaboration between Elevāt and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) resulting in the integration of Cummins' Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform, the companies are pleased to welcome STW Technic and Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries, Inc., (TSX: BUI) to the collaboration. This unique combined effort means Canadian-based tractor manufacturer, Versatile, will deliver the most sophisticated diagnostics, remote management, and support for its tractor line (Model Year 2022 and beyond) of any off-highway IoT and telematics solution available today.


