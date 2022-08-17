La muerte a través del cristal

 By Page Publishing

Recent release "La muerte a través del Cristal" from Page Publishing author Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello is a compelling short read that follows the highs and the tragic lows of a successful man's life.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello, an effective writer, has completed his new book "La muerte a través del Cristal": an interesting volume about a great human being who has a successful career and a beautiful woman by his side. People see him as a charismatic man who does his work diligently. He was doing pretty well, not until he let this certain woman come into his life.

