Animal health companies join forces to provide veterinarians across the country with more options for treating cancer in dogs

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Vidium Animal Health announced today that it has partnered with Torigen Pharmaceuticals, an animal health biologics company, to offer genomic testing and precision medicine to more veterinarians. By opening up the use of personalized, precision medicine to the veterinary marketplace, Vidium and Torigen are providing specialists and general practicing veterinarians with more options to advance the care of dogs with cancer.

