BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven, digital health company leveraging precision nutrition to increase health and longevity, announces today additional funding toward its series C financing round. Led by Bold Capital Group, over $67 million in funding was raised with participation from all of Viome's existing investors. This raise brings Viome's total funding to more than $150 million. The new financing will support the continuous development of Viome's product pipeline, including the Oral Health Intelligence Test, early detection diagnostic tests for chronic diseases, cancers, and more.

