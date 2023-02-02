St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma

 By Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Contessa

VMFH Home Recovery Care at St. Joseph Medical Center will bring all essential elements of a hospital stay into the comfort of patients' homes

TACOMA, Wash. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) launched VMFH Home Recovery Care at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma in collaboration with Contessa, an Amedisys company. Home Recovery Care brings all the essential elements of a hospital into the comfort of patients' homes, offering a convenient and safe alternative to the traditional inpatient stay. The program will expand access to high-acuity care and increase crucial inpatient capacity while reducing the overall cost of care.


