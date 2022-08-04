Support Local Journalism


Innovative model will streamline patients' experience and relieve strain on hospitals

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) announced it will build the state's first hybrid ER/urgent care center in Bremerton, Wash. It will be the first of multiple hybrid facilities VMFH plans to open in the Puget Sound region over the next four years using Intuitive Health's innovative care model of offering emergent and urgent care in a single location.

