Virginia Mason Medical Center recognized as Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group in recognition of their achievements in patient safety and quality. Top Hospitals were honored at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.


