Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vital Proteins)

Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vital Proteins)

 By Vital Proteins

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former PepsiCo Executive Brings Extensive CPG Experience to Drive Growth of Leading Wellness Brand  

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vital Proteins®, the leader in collagen*, announces the appointment of Jill Abbott as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Abbott will spearhead Vital Proteins' global marketing and brand strategy to accelerate the brand's growth as the company expands to new international markets and further diversifies its product offerings.  


Tags