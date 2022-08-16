The Alacer Group

AML focused companies partner with a mission to improve existing, award-winning compliance software

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a business consulting company specializing in the financial services and technology industries, has entered into a partnership with Vital4, a global leader in AI driven anti-money laundering (AML) data and technology solutions, in order to enhance its Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite. Velocity is a powerful all-inclusive solution for all things FinCrime that helps financial institutions prevent and detect fraud and comply with AML, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), and FATCA regulations. Adding Vital4's originally sourced content and PEP data to the Velocity suite enables Velocity customers to more easily identify individuals and entities who pose a financial crime risk.

