Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Shelfy has three modes with a battery-operated purifier that reduces the circulating bacterial load and extends the shelf life of produce by degrading the molecules responsible for ripening.

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stop wasting time, food and money. Shelfy, launching today, properly preserves fresh fruit and vegetables by extending their shelf life. Made from recycled plastics, Shelfy features Vitesy's nanomolecular photocatalytic technology to reduce bacterias associated with food spoilage and degrade molecules that quickly ripen fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tags