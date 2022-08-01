Support Local Journalism


LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Youth Development Inc. in Valencia County will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Los Lunas. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"Get Up and Get Moving provides youth and families of Valencia County with opportunities improve both their physical and mental health. YDI is thankful for the long partnership and sponsorship from our national sponsors, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Siemens Foundation for sponsoring the health fair," said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.

