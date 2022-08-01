...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Brings Health and Wellness Event and Day of Family Fun to Los Lunas
LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Youth Development Inc. in Valencia County will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Los Lunas. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.
"Get Up and Get Moving provides youth and families of Valencia County with opportunities improve both their physical and mental health. YDI is thankful for the long partnership and sponsorship from our national sponsors, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Siemens Foundation for sponsoring the health fair," said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.
"Reducing health disparities requires multi-faceted approaches and we're honored during these health fairs to promote health and wellness for the entire family," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Lunas," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.
"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Lunas with Youth Development Inc. as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."
What:¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:
Free Health Screenings: including blood pressure, diabetes testing, and mammograms
Fitness: martial arts presentation
Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education
Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!
Where: Meadow Lake Community Center, 100 Cuerro Lane, Los Lunas, NM 87031
When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00am to 1:00pm