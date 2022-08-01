Support Local Journalism


LOS LUNAS, N.M., 1 de agosto del 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El sábado, 6 de agosto de 2022, la Alianza Nacional para la Salud de los Hispanos (National Alliance for Hispanic Health), la Healthy Americas Foundation y Youth Development Inc.  en el condado de Valencia celebrarán su décimosexto evento anual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® en la ciudad de Los Lunas. El evento incluye pruebas de salud gratuitas (presión arterial, glucosa), pruebas de COVID-19 y vacunas y refuerzos contra este, demostraciones de cocina, actividades para la salud y el bienestar de toda la familia e información sobre servicios de salud comunitarios. La serie de eventos de 2022 está patrocinada a nivel nacional por la Siemens Foundation.

"¡Vive Tu Vida! brinda a los jóvenes y las familias del condado de Valencia oportunidades para mejorar su salud física y mental. YDI agradece la colaboración por muchos años y el patrocinio nacional de este evento por la Alianza Nacional para la Salud Hispana y la Siemens Foundation", dijo Robert Chavez, director ejecutivo de Youth Development Inc.

