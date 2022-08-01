...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® trae el evento de salud y bienestar y un día de diversión familiar a Los Lunas
"¡Vive Tu Vida! brinda a los jóvenes y las familias del condado de Valencia oportunidades para mejorar su salud física y mental. YDI agradece la colaboración por muchos años y el patrocinio nacional de este evento por la Alianza Nacional para la Salud Hispana y la Siemens Foundation", dijo Robert Chavez, director ejecutivo de Youth Development Inc.
"Reducir las disparidades en la salud requiere estrategias multifacéticas, y es un honor para nosotros promover la salud y el bienestar de toda la familia durante estas ferias de salud", dijo Dave Pacitti, presidente de Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; director del continente americano de Siemens Healthineers; y miembro de la junta directiva de la Siemens Foundation. "Tenemos el compromiso de impulsar la equidad en la salud al promover la atención primaria, las pruebas de diagnóstico, la capacitación laboral en el sector de salud y el apoyo a préstamos de capital para clínicas comunitarias, y es un placer apoyar ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® en Los Lunas", concluyó David Etzwiler, director ejecutivo de la Siemens Foundation.
"Es especialmente importante que las comunidades tengan acceso a exámenes de salud, dados los millones de exámenes importantes que se perdieron o se retrasaron como resultado de la pandemia de COVID-19". dijo la Dra. Jane Delgado, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la Alianza Nacional para la Salud Hispana, el principal grupo de defensa de la salud hispana del país. "También celebramos los 16 años de ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ® en Los Lunas con Youth Development Inc, así como todos los esfuerzos para ayudar a las personas y familias a tener la mejor salud posible".
Qué: evento de ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® con:
Exámenes de salud gratuitos:presión arterial, glucosa, mamografía
Aptitud física:arte marcial
Meriendas saludables:regalo defrutasy verduras e información sobre la nutrición
Diversión familia: ¡Juegos, rifas y mucho más!
Dónde: Meadow Lake Community Center, 100 Cuerro Lane, Los Lunas, NM 87031
Cuándo: sábado 6 de agosto del 2022 de 9:00am a 1:00 pm.