Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voice4Equity announced it joined a national cohort of organizations receiving funding and support from NewSchools Venture Fund to diversify the education workforce and improve the preparation of leaders of color.

The investment from NewSchools will help Voice4Equity expand its multi-level programs focused on high school girls, aspiring school superintendents, and sitting superintendents to develop their policy voice, power and influence. The investment will also support the development of new technology that provides access for women education leaders to relevant and useful data, and enable peer-to-peer communications and networking.


Tags