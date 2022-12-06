Team meeting

Premium .social registrations are up 485% MoM in Nov MTD vs. October

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, the social media platform lost more than 1.3 million users,[1] and around the same time .social domain registrations surged, per data from Identity Digital,™ a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies. For example, in the first two weeks of November, month-over-month (MoM) .social top-level domain (TLD) registrations were up 435%.


