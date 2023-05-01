By Volpara Health, Inc.

A portion of each Volpara Scorecard™ sale will support the organization's mission

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, is announcing an expanded sponsorship of DenseBreast-info.org (DBI) at this year's Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) annual symposium in Maryland. Volpara will donate 5% of the profits from all sales of its Volpara Scorecard™ breast density assessment software to DBI for the next twelve months.


