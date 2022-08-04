Support Local Journalism


Highlights:

  • Heart disease is the leading cause of death of US women
  • Breast arterial calcifications* have been shown to be associated with cardiovascular disease outcomes1
  • The collaboration's intent is to expand breast cancer screening programs' ability to make cardiovascular assessments from routine mammograms
  • Volpara Health, based in Wellington, NZ, is a leader in artificial intelligence for breast cancer detection and risk assessment

