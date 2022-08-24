Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Volt Athletics, a global leader in personalized health and fitness technology, announced the launch of V3, the next generation of its coaching platform, designed to deliver safe and effective fitness guidance at scale. The redesigned platform introduces new functionality that enables corporate wellness organizations and tactical groups to manage training for large numbers of users.

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Volt Athletics, a global leader in personalized health and fitness technology, announced the launch of V3, the next generation of its coaching platform, designed to deliver safe and effective fitness guidance at scale. The redesigned platform introduces new functionality that enables corporate wellness organizations and tactical groups to manage training for large numbers of users.

Tags