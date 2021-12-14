Volt Athletics Named a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports By Volt Athletics Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volt Athletics has been named a Front Office Sports 'Best Employers in Sports' for 2021, the leading industry media platform announced on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.The recognition is given annually to organizations within the sports industry that excel in leadership, commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion, employee relations, and philanthropy. Thousands of individuals from across the sports industry contributed to the survey to identify Front Office Sports' 'Best Employers in Sports.'The annual list, which was established in 2019, relied solely on employee feedback to identify the 30 organizations honored by Front Office Sports this year. "We are honored to be recognized by Front Office Sports alongside other tremendous organizations as one of the best employers in the sports industry," said Dan Giuliani, Volt's CEO and Co-Founder. "It speaks to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and creativity in everything we do. We are a people-centric company and credit goes to our team and leadership, who show unwavering support for each other and dedication to our mission."Volt operates on an innovative four-day workweek, which gives employees invaluable flexibility and freedom. This four-day policy, named "Flex Fridays" has helped Volt become one of the most sought-after employers in sport. Over the last year, the team at Volt HQ has safely navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, embraced a remote work environment, and expanded their DE&I efforts.The only performance technology company to be included as a 2021 winner, Volt is joined on the list by several other prominent organizations, including the Denver Broncos, LaLiga, and USA Triathlon. Previous winners of the award include the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, and WHOOP.One of the leading media brands covering the business of sports, Front Office Sports has more than 60 million monthly social media impressions, 9 million monthly newsletter opens, 700,000 newsletter subscribers and 300,000 social media followers. For more information, please visit frontofficesports.com.Volt Athletics Inc.® ('Volt') is the global leader in personalized health and fitness technology. Volt leverages artificial intelligence, sport science, and human performance expertise to make world-class, research-based workouts accessible to everyone, everywhere. Learn More at voltathletics.com Media ContactJessica Bultman, Volt Athletics, +1 312-316-3236, jessica@voltathletics.comSarah Ray, Volt Athletics, press@voltathletics.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Volt Athletics 