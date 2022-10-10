Vontas OnTransit (CNW Group/Vontas)

Vontas OnTransit is a configurable solution for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Yard Management and Payments that helps agencies simplify transit operations, create efficiencies, improve performance, and positively impact their service delivery to customers through technology innovation.

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vontas is excited to announce at the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) TRANSform 2022 the modernization and renaming of our suite of transit technology solutions to meet the growing needs of the North American market. Vontas OnTransit is an intuitive, easy-to-use solution which decreases agency training efforts, employee onboarding time, and simplifies complex system operations using human-centered product designs.  

