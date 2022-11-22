...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend
Regular Common Shareholder Dividend: A quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per share will be paid on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.
Special Common Shareholder Dividend: A one-time special cash dividend of $3.00 per share will be paid on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.
Peter F. Stanton, Chairman of the Board and CEO, said, "2022 is shaping up to be a record year, with some help from a release of loss reserves and a rising rate environment. Higher rates are generally beneficial to our performance, but the sharp rate moves are also challenging for us and our clients. Our team has really delivered this year across many fronts, and we are on track with our strategic goals. We were fortunate enough to be able to deliver a special dividend last year, and are grateful we are able to deliver once again this year. We appreciate your confidence in our team and company."
About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has just over $10 billion in assets. Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.