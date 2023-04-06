Waldron | Torchiana

Leading career development and organizational transformation firms join forces to enhance offerings and innovation

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldron, a premier leadership development and organizational transformation consultancy, and Torchiana, a leader in talent solution services, have finalized an agreement to merge. The transaction unites two purpose-led organizations and represents the culmination of more than 30 years of industry leadership and collaboration.


