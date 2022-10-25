Support Local Journalism


As cloud spending comes under the microscope, cloud optimization is now available as a SaaS solution and a 100% dedicated managed service

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, will debut its Cloud Optimization as a Service (COaaS) in-person at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 this week in Detroit. Wanclouds COaaS for multi-cloud environments, which is powered by VPC+, provides enterprise-wide spend visibility and cost tracking for various cloud resources. In addition to being offered as a SaaS solution, Wanclouds will also be announcing at the show the ability for customers to deploy cloud optimization as a managed service. While customers will still have access to COaaS and its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Migration as a Service (MaaS) tools through the managed service offering, the Wanclouds team will implement to ensure timely, successful, and resource-free deployments.

